DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Officer-worn video footage released Monday shows two Daytona Beach cops opening fire on a masked gunman who pointed a rifle at them outside a Wawa on South Ridgewood Avenue after a botched carjacking hours earlier.

The gunman, who was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach while in handcuffs, underwent surgery and is expected to survive, Daytona Beach police said in a statement.

“Don’t raise it. Put it down! Put it down! Put it down!” an officer in the footage could be heard yelling at the gunman before shooting. “Put the rifle down!”

A sergeant who rolled up to the scene seconds later also opened fire until the gunman fell to the ground.

In all, the two officers fired a combined six shots at the gunman.

“We’re still investigating to see if the suspect fired his weapon,” the police statement added.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said the gunman first went to a Popeye’s on Ridgewood Avenue just after 8 a.m. and attempted to carjack an employee who was heading into work.

She managed to get away from him and drive to a nearby Wawa and call police.

Police say the gunman then walked to the Wawa, which they think he was going to attempt to rob.

When he pointed his gun at responding officers, Capri says the suspect left them no choice but to fire.

“You know we don’t like when we have to take action when we have to shoot somebody, but unfortunately sometimes we have to do that when it is dictated by the subject’s actions. He dictated this, he caused this, he started that, and we have to protect ourselves and do what we’ve got to do to survive,” Capri said.

The chief says he is proud of how his officers responded. They were not hurt, and neither was the attempted carjacking victim.

No details about the suspect have been released.

The names of the officers were not immediately available because of an ongoing investigation.

They were placed on paid administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

That is standard practice following officer-involved shootings.