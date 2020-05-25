FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) – A German court has ruled Volkswagen must buy back cars from owners who bought vehicles rigged to cheat in emissions tests.

However, consumers must accept current value taking into account the mileage they drove rather than the full purchase price.

Volkswagen says the decision announced Monday clears the way to settle 60,000 remaining lawsuits in Germany.

Some 260,000 have already been covered by an 830-million-euro settlement in a separate class-action suit.

Volkswagen was caught cheating in 2015 and has paid more than 33 billion euros in fines and settlements.