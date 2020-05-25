ORLANDO, Fla. – Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., has emerged as one of the contenders on Joe Biden’s shortlist of possible vice presidential nominees.

​​Demings, in an interview with CNN on Sunday, was asked if she wanted to be the vice president.

“I want to do whatever job I can to continue to push this country in the right direction and make sure that America lives up to its promise for future generations,” Demings said.

Before being elect to Congress, Demings was with the Orlando Police Department for 27 years, and she was the department’s first female Chief of Police.