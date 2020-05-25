FREDERICKSBURG, Texas -- Throughout the stay-at-home orders, breweries, distilleries and wineries operated as essential businesses. But without tasting rooms or wholesales to bars it wasn’t business as usual.

What You Need To Know

Lost Draw Cellars in Fredericksburg didn’t furlough or lay off employees



Soft opening required reservations, own glasses and wine openers



Winery saw 50% decline in revenue due to COVID-19 measures

“From the very beginning, I always said that I would air on the cautious side of this thing," said Andrew Sides, founder and co-owner of Lost Draw Cellars.

The Fredericksburg winery held a soft opening for its wine club members, requiring reservations and a signed form acknowledging they don’t have any COVID-19 symptoms.

“So we spaced out our courtyard and obviously like I got all these tables we’re not using," Sides said.

Customers must bring their own glasses and wine openers and have the option to bring in their own food.

“I don’t know if there is a true, like, best practices way but I think no matter what you do, people are going to agree or disagree," Sides said.

The land the winery sits on has been in the family for 80 years, but the winery just opened six years ago. They were hoping this would be its first profitable year.

“I’m just like anxious to see how it all plays out," Sides said.

Unlike many other businesses in the service industry, Lost Draw didn’t lay off of or furlough any of its 18 employees.

“I wanted to make sure that we, for one, kept our employees safe but also made the place that we are here safe so that people could continue to work," Sides said.

Generally, they see a lot of business in the first two weeks of March due to the spring break crowds. However, the winery shut down its tasting room prior to the mandate to avoid tourists accidentally bringing COVID into the business.

“We made the decision to shut down early and I think people appreciated that, in some respect, but a lot of places in Fredericksburg did," Sides said.

The interior of Lost Draw Cellars in Fredericksburg, Texas, appears in this image from May 2020.

Usually this is rosé season, but with a 50 percent decline in revenue, Lost Draw used its excess grapes to distill into hand sanitizer.

“We usually go through about 40 cases a weekend and if we were going to be closed for eight weekends, I knew we were going to have quite an overage of rosé," Sides said.

But through the wine club, curbside pickup, and grocery store sales, they’re able to stay afloat.

“It would irresponsible to just sit around and like wait for things to come back to normal because like I don’t think that that’s going to happen anytime soon," Sides said.

Sides predicts they will continue to be extra cautious and won’t return to maximum capacity even after they’re legally allowed to do so.

The interior of Lost Draw Cellars winery in Fredericksburg, Texas, appears in this image from May 2020. (Lena Blietz/Spectrum News)