CONCORD, N.C. -- NASCAR fans and businesses near the Charlotte Motor Speedway adjusted to the Coca-Cola 600 taking place on Sunday without spectators.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only those working or participating in the race were allowed inside. They had to undergo health screenings and wear masks.

On Sunday, rain also paused the race for over an hour. Since parking lots, campgrounds, and CMS facilities are closed to the public, local and out-of-state fans went across the street to Ver-El RV Park & Campgrounds to watch the race.



David Magnussen, who usually sells NASCAR merchandise at the RV Park during the event, tailgated on the property to enjoy the race as a fan this year.



“You can still listen to the cars on the track. I’ve got my TV here, my satellite so I can watch and listen to the radio and TV and that,” Magnussen said.



Shawnalea Markowski and her boyfriend had planned to travel from Colorado to attend the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend.



“It’s on my bucket list to come to a NASCAR race. If everything didn’t happen with COVID, we would’ve gone in,” Markowski said. “I think it’s sad. I think we still should be able to be in there.”

Since they had family members in Concord, they decided to still take the trip. On Sunday night, they also went to Ver-El RV Park for the beginning of the race.

“I still want to get the effect of it and see the planes fly over and listen to the engines when they start,” Markowski said.



The RV park's owner, Jerome Little, says he was pleased with the turnout even though it was very low compared to other years when he has vendors and fans on his property.



“We are missing all the race fans out here. The fields are usually full this time of day, having tailgates, having a good time. My campgrounds are awful low,” Little said.



He says he usually fills 175 RV spots for this event. On Sunday, he only had 33 RVs on his property.



“I’m just thankful that what we have is what we got,” Little said.



Like Markowski and her boyfriend, many of the NASCAR fans staying at the campgrounds came from other areas of the U.S. Mike Dishong, from Maryland, made the trip to Concord after his grandson suggested the family could all spend time together and watch the race from their RV.

Dishong says their company makes up for not being able to attend the live race.

“The racing brings you together, it gives you a place to go. What is all about is family,” Dishong said.



In honor of Memorial Day, NASCAR Cup Series drivers and on-track vehicles at the Coca-Cola 600 carried the names of a fallen military member on their cars.