TITUSVILLE, Fla. — As this week's historic launch approaches, Space Coast businesses are gearing up to welcome back big crowds.

Playalinda Brewing Co. owner Ron Raike plans to serve some food and brews with rocket launch-themed beer.

“We are really looking forward to the launch coming up," Raike said enthusiastically. "We should be seeing a lot of people from all over the world.”

Lauren Barley manages several Airbnb rentals. She says she's ready to greet guests again who want to stay overnight.

“(I have) 86 new emails — that's a lot of emails for bookings right now,” she said. "It's going to be a stellar summer for us. People are trying to book all summer because people have been sitting in their houses for too long."

Raike said Titusville is the best spot to be during Wednesday's scheduled historic launch of the crewed Dragon capsule. Two astronauts are set to lift off from the U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade.

“We will air the old launches throughout the day ... and have the actual live launch on TV. But why watch it on TV if you can see it right there?" he says.

Titusville Police are advising potential spectators to be prepared for the launch to be an all-day event.