The Brighton Farmers Market kicked off Sunday. This is the 13th year for vendors to connect with shop local enthusiasts, eager to purchase fresh produce and goods. However, this year there are some changes during the pandemic.

About 25 vendors set up shop at the Brighton High School parking lot for opening day. Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle says there are several changes for the summer farmers market to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"It’s different this year with COVID,” he says, "but we are still pleased that we are able to be here. The heart of the market is being able to provide locally produced food for the area."

For the time being, all sales at the farmers market are pre-order only and submitted online. Face masks are required, and attendees must follow social distancing guidelines.

"This first hour is the senior hour,” Moehle says, "the senior and immune-deficient. We divide the last few hours by the letters of the alphabet, to make sure we spread the audience out over a period of time."

Farmers say like many businesses they are impacted by the pandemic and had to make changes to ensure safety for workers and customers.

"I think if we want to be resilient and stay in business," says Co-Owner Paul Loomis of Growing Family Farms, "it’s important for us to adapt."

There was a nice turnout for day one of the Brighton Farmers Market, which takes place every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will tentatively last through November.

"We appreciate the support of the community," Bright Farmers Market Director Sue Gardner Smit adds, "that really recognizes what we are doing and is eager to support these farmers that are doing such hard work."