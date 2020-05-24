The City of Buffalo is helping guide businesses getting to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Reopen Buffalo is an online resource for small businesses.

Owners can share information about reopening, hours of operation, and contact information.

Once a business registers, it will receive important updates about reopening, economic development resources, and new strategies. It will also have access to resources like safety guidelines.

The website isn’t just for businesses, consumers can use it too.

An interactive map will show which businesses are open and even shows a Buffalo icon to highlight and identify locally owned businesses.