RALEIGH, N.C. -- New protocols are taking place in jewelry stores as many open the doors back up during Phase 2.

Bailey's Fine Jewelry in Raleigh now takes the temperature of each employee and has set up sanitation stations. Each piece of jewelry was taken out of the case and thoroughly cleaned before the store re-opened.

The staff wants to make sure all customers feel safe when they shop.

“We are so thankful people feel safe coming here," Marci Bailey of Bailey's Fine Jewelry said. "I think they feel very reassured that the minute they walk through our door, they see that we are offering masks and gloves, that people are wearing masks, and that we have hand sanitizer everywhere.”

Customers at Bailey's can still try on rings and other jewelry at the store as each piece is cleaned before another customer can try it on.