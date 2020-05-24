CLEARWATER, Fla. — A World War II military veteran got a special birthday surprise just one day before Memorial Day.
Andy Vergara has fought in five wars and turned 98 years old just weeks ago while in quarantine.
So for all the years that Vergara has dedicated to our nation, the community decided he deserved to be honored.
Watch the video above to see what 100 motorcyclists did for Vergara and his reaction to the surprise.
