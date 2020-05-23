WORCESTER - In-person open houses are beginning again in the city of Worcester with strict guidelines in place.

The City says no more than five people can be in a property at one time and PPE must be available to everyone entering.

All surfaces must be cleaned and all doors kept open. The buyer will have to be "eyes only" and not touch anything.

Realtor Allen Greenman says agents have been conducting virtual open houses and real estate has been doing well in despite the strict safety protocols.

However, Greenman said, "...There's a lot of people out there who really do desire that tactile experience of being in the property. They have difficulty, perhaps, imagining it from a virtual reality perspective or just looking at pictures of a floorplan or something like that."

Greenman said brokerage in the Worcester community has gotten through the pandemic well by keeping people safe and keeping the market moving.