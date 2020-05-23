BOONE, N.C. - As phase two begins in North Carolina, barber shops and salons are beginning to open back up in the mountains.

What You Need To Know

Salons and Barbers are opening back up in Boone.



Business owners have come up with a plan on how to keep customers safe.



They are asking customers to wear masks, cleaning utensils after use, asking customers to wait outside until it is their time to be cut and blocking off their waiting area.

Two businesses in the town of Boone, each owned and operated by one person, say the months they were closed were difficult.

Sassy and Company Hair Salon owner Regina Ross says she is taking all precautions necessary.

She is asking all customers to wear a mask, cleaning all supplies regularly, asking customers to fill out paperwork stating if they have left the area, and checking their temperatures.

Ross says these are essential steps to ensure the safety of her and her customers.

"We're really struggling, and I can't express that enough. We are really struggling, and it's going to take a lot longer than just opening us back up to get stable again," Ross says.

Kevin Kutz owner Kevin White says he is also taking the necessary steps. White has closed down his waiting room, is cleaning his utensils between every customer, and will be wearing a mask.

Both business owners say it is important for everyone to work together to keep each other safe.