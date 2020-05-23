NORTH CAROLINA -- The state is continuing to slowly lift restrictions while combating COVID-19.

What You Need To Know

Tattoo shops are among businesses and organizations allowed to open in Phase 2.



21 Aces Tattoo in High Point is boosting its sanitary efforts



Salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, and other personal care and grooming businesses can reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Tattoo shops are among the businesses and organizations allowed to open in Phase 2.

Face coverings are required for those who work in personal care, grooming, and tattoo businesses. Any equipment that comes into contact with a customer must also be disinfected between uses.

Local artists at 21 Aces Tattoo in High Point are boosting their sanitary efforts and excited to welcome customers back.

“Everyone has put in a tremendous amount of effort and procedures to get the place sterilized, sanitized, spaced out," owner Jason Holdaway says. "And all the wonderful things you need to have a safe trip.”

Salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, and other personal care and grooming businesses can reopen at 50 percent capacity or no more than 12 customers per 1,000 square feet.