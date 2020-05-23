RALEIGH, N.C. -- Barbershops and nail salons in Raleigh opened their doors Saturday after a two month period without a single customer.

Capital Nails Salon opened immediately after Gov. Roy Cooper’s Safer-at-Home Phase 2 Order went into effect on Friday.

Jimmy Evans, owner of Headquarters Barbershop on Capital Boulevard, opened his business Saturday morning.

Evans says the first clients came in at 6:30 a.m.

He’s asking all of his clients to wear face masks and wait in their cars until instructed to come inside.

"It's a lot of excitement because I miss being engaged with our clients, and we’ve been having people call and ask for home services but we wanted to stay as safe as possible and give them an opportunity if anyone had been exposed to stay quarantined and not expose us," Evans says.

Evans says he hired a crew to deep clean the barbershop this week.

To keep everyone in the shop as healthy as possible, Evans is also asking clients to use credit cards only instead of cash.