AUSTIN, Texas — For many businesses, the new normal looks a lot different than they’re used to. It’s thanks in part to Governor Abbotts plan to reopen the economy, which starting this weekend means some restaurants can run at 50 percent capacity.

What You Need To Know

Texas restaurants are now allowed to run at 50% capacity



Yard Bar updated its patio layout



Tables 8 feet apart

For Yard Bar in Austin the rules have been a bit different because of the nature of their business.

“Only the social distancing requirements apply. So from the beginning we’ve technically been allowed to operate at full capacity but we’ve chosen not to,” said owner Kristen Heaney.

The owners say they’ve closed and watched for direction from state leaders.

“The new guidance, while it is primarily for indoor spaces, we’ve really been following it ourselves and so it’s been nice. Today we’ve been able to update our patio layout to include up to 20 tables,” she said.

For those wanting to stop by Yard Bar, expect a few changes. Tables are eight feet apart, staff are required to wear mask and gloves, and patrons are also asked to wear masks.

“Everything is contactless. There’s a QR code to look at the menu. You can order online and pay online,” said Heaney.

Things will be different going forward for every business in town.

“We really wanted to make sure we’ve had all the things in place to do it safely,” said Heaney.

But different is what Austin does best.