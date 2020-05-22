ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — Vacation rental owners and property managers can start accept bookings once again in Manatee County.

What You Need To Know Vacation rental properties open for business in Manatee County



State officials approved the county's plans for reopening rentals





PREVIOUS STORY: Anna Maria Property Owners Push For Reopening READ: Status of vacation rentals by county

On Thursday, state officials approved the county’s plan to resume operations. A number of restrictions are in place for those looking to book a reservation.

Under the plan, only residents from states with less than 700 cases per 100,000 residents will be allowed to book a vacation rental in Manatee County. All residents from states identified as COVID-19 ‘hot spots’ cannot book reservations at this time. People traveling internationally are also restricted from renting.

In addition, rental properties must have strict disinfecting protocols and are asked to implement no-touch check-in and check-out procedures. No more than 10 people are permitted to stay in a home at any given time.

According to County Administrator Cheri Coryea, the policies are running on an honor system and should be self-policed by rental agencies. Violations can be reported to the county.

As of Friday morning in addition to Manatee County, Pinellas, Citrus, and Sarasota counties have been cleared to accept vacation rentals for Memorial Day weekend.

As the plans are approved by the state, they will be listed here: Status of vacation rentals by county.