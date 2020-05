Many Denny's restaurants in our area will be shutting their doors for good.

In a state WARN notice issued Wednesday, the company sites COVID-19 for the closures. Four locations in Syracuse, as well as restaurants in Camillus, Cicero and Auburn will be closing. Earlier notices were filed for locations in Watertown, Painted Post and Horseheads.

Nearly 340 workers will be out of a job because of the closures.