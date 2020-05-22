ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released state unemployment numbers for April and May. Those number, though hardly shocking, are still stunning.

The agency reports Florida's unemployment rate tripled to 12.9 percent from 4.4 percent in March. The Orlando region saw the highest jump with 16.2 percent. Other areas of Florida fared little better:

Fort Lauderdale: 14.5

West Palm Beach: 13.9

Tampa: 13.1

Pensacola: 12

Miami: 11.9

Jacksonville: 11.2

DEO also reports the state's labor force is down 893,000 — 8.6 percent — over the same period.

In the private sector, Florida businesses lost 989,600 private-sector jobs since the start of 2020. Florida's private-sector over-the-year rate of decline — 12.7 percent — was actually less than the national rate of decline over the same period, which was 14.6 percent.

Finally, Florida's Consumer Sentiment Index, which is a measure of consumer confidence, fell from 87.1 to 75.9 from March to April.

So based on those numbers, what can Floridians look forward to?

When the state unemployment rate reaches above 5 percent, Florida is supposed to extend the duration of unemployment benefits beyond the standard 12 weeks. An additional week is added for every 0.5 percent increase to the unemployment rate above 5 percent, to a maximum of 23 weeks.

However, legislation put in place in 2011 states any such extension would not have to go into effect until the third fiscal quarter, or October 2020.

To read the agency's full unemployment report, visit http://www.floridajobs.org/workforce-statistics/workforce-statistics-data-releases/monthly-data-releases.