ORLANDO, Fla. — Two pooch thieves smashed their way into a pet store on Alafaya Trail and made off with 16 pricey puppies early Wednesday, leaving behind a six-figure loss for the owners, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The value of the puppies and damage to Petland in Waterford Lakes Town Center was estimated at $100,000, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The thieves stole six English Bulldogs, six French Bulldogs, two Yorkies, one poodle and one Dachshund, the report said.

The smash-and-grab happened sometime before 3:30 a.m. at the store at 453 North Alafaya Trail.

STOLEN PUPPIES: Please take a close look at the people in this video. On 5/21, at 3:43 a.m., they broke in and stole 16 puppies from Petland on Alafaya Trail. Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/GfbxuxNOzd — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 21, 2020

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released security video from inside the store showing the glass front door shattering. One thief tossed aside the debris and rushed inside. Another followed. Both wore sweatshirts with hoods pulled over their heads, masking their faces.

The video also shows a thief stuffing puppies into a big bag before leaving the store.

When deputies arrived, they found a puppy, an English Bulldog, roaming by the front door.

“I also saw items thrown around in the back office with the office safe door opened. An envelope was seen laying near the front counter with receipts laying around it,” the report added. “There was also a Regions Bank envelope that contained $2,529.13 U.S. currency laying on the floor next to the receipts and appeared unopened.”

The sheriff's office asked tipsters to call Crimline at 800-423-8477.