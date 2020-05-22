CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s been more than a month since a customer could legally sit and enjoy a meal inside a North Carolina restaurant.

What You Need To Know

Restaurants have reopened for dine in customers



Capacity is limited to 50%



Seating has to be socially distanced

Establishments like Sugar Creek Brewing Company in Charlotte are going beyond the governor's executive order in limiting inside seating, and are still hoping to emphasize curbside service while opening the patio and taproom.

Even though it’s not expecting a flood of customers, staff has been ready to welcome people back.

“There’s a lot of faces that I miss,” general manager Marques Nash says. “Cant wait to see [them]. They won’t be able to see my smile from ear to ear [while wearing a face mask], but I’ll try to wink I guess, a lot more than I normally do.”

The North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association has set up countonmenc.org.

It's giving training to businesses trying to reopen safely, lists some of the restaurants that have pledged to follow best practices, and it’s asking customers to also do their part to keep themselves and their community safe.