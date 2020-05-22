WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – As the state moves into Phase 2 of reopening, fire officials are making sure buildings and businesses are safe to reopen.

The National Fire Protection Association is encouraging fire protection maintenance on all commercial and residential buildings.

“Making sure exits are available, not blocked or locked," said A.T. Byrum, Assistant Fire Chief, Fire Marshal at Winston-Salem Fire Department. "The fire extinguishers are not blocked, easily accessible. Emergency lights need to be operable. They need to check those.”

During the state's new order, occupancy is reduced at certain businesses.