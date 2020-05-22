RALEIGH, N.C. -- Salons and barber shops across the state are allowed to open their doors today as part of Phase 2’s reopening plan.

While many are excited to get back to work, it’s not going to be business as usual. Cleanliness has always been a priority, but customers will now see increased safety measures.

“I’m going to require everyone to meet their clients at the door, temperatures will be read,” said Natashia White-Pass, CEO of Face Cafe Glam Bar Raleigh. “The station will have a thermometer, Lysol, and any other thing that can help our clients.”

Salons across the state are allowed to open today. Are you booking an appointment or waiting it out a bit longer? pic.twitter.com/aas494oU4l — Amy Elliott (@AElliottTV) May 22, 2020

The financial strain over the last couple of months have been a burden, but clients have found a way to buoy the spirits of their stylists.

“They’ve been really, really supportive," said Marissa Bagley, a master cosmetologist at My Salon Suites. “Just calling in seeing if there is anything they can do, if they can pay for appointments they haven’t had yet. They can purchase gift cards. They’ve been really supportive, but they are ready to get back. “

Although a fresh cut or facial is now available for the public, clients may still have to wait as salons get all of the safety precautions in order or book appointments set for March and April before booking new clients.