KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The astronauts of the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule are ready for launch.

Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley to be 1st astronauts launched from U.S. soil since 2011



Liftoff aboard a Falcon 9 rocket



NASA concluded its Flight Readiness Review Friday and cleared the crew and rocket of the historic mission for launch on Wednesday, May 27 at 4:32 p.m.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will be the first astronauts to launch on a rocket as part of the Commercial Crew Program, and the first to launch from U.S. soil since the space shuttle program retired in 2011.

The astronauts arrived at the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday ahead of the launch. The astronauts spent weeks in quarantine in Houston, and will continue the quarantine all the way up to the launch.

The Dragon crew capsule will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, heading to the International Space Station.

Liftoff will take place from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.