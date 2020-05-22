KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County resident has filed a lawsuit claiming the county is operating in the dark.

What You Need To Know Executive Policy Group has been making decisions during the pandemic



Osceola County says the meetings do not have to be open to the public



Resident Josh Meyers says that violates Sunshine Law

Josh Meyers wants Executive Policy Group meetings to be public. He said the Sunshine Law requires governments to disclose this type of information.

The EPG, which was formed in 2011, has been making emergency decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic on issues like face coverings and curfews. But their meetings have not been announced, nor have they been open to residents.

The group includes representatives from several local governments, including:

Bill Litton, County Emergency Management Director

Commissioner Viviana Janer, Osceola BCC Representative

Danielle Slaterpryce, Osceola County Public Works

Dr. Debra Pace with the Osceola School District

County Manager Don Fisher

Kissimmee Mayor Jose Alvarez

Sheriff Russ Gibson

St. Cloud Mayor Nathan Blackwell

Osceola Fire Rescue Chief Larry Collier

Vianca McCluskey, Fl Dept. of Health-Osceola Administrator

🟣Executive Policy Group has been around since 2011.

🟣EPG was put in place by a county ordinance.

🟣It is made up of 4 elected officials and 6 other appointed leaders.

🟣EPG launches once a state of emergency is issued by commissioners. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola #N13COVID19 — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) May 22, 2020

Osceola County says the group is exempt from the Sunshine Law. They cite Florida Statute 252.38(3)(a)(5) , which talks about having the power to waive procedures and formalities in an emergency. The county also says the public can request the minutes of these meetings.

An Osceola County resident is suing the county. He claims they’re operating in the dark when it comes to their recent emergency decisions. Hear the county’s response live at 5:30pm. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola #N13COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BomYbYu0S0 — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) May 22, 2020

“To hold the county accountable for allegedly violating Sunshine. That is the question we’re asking the courts to decide,” Meyers said. “Are these meetings where they are decision making in fact public or should they be allowed to be private?”

Meyers is not asking for any ordinances in place to be invalidated. He said he only wants residents to be allowed inside these EPG meetings. A hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday on the matter.