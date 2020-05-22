AUSTIN, Texas – Cap Metro will start reinstating bus fares at the end of the month after suspending them because of coronavirus restrictions.

If you’re unemployed, though, you’ll still have the option to ride for free through the end of June.

Cap Metro has created a “Workforce Aid Pass” which will allow anyone who has applied for unemployment benefits to ride for free.

All you have to do is give your name, address, phone number, email, and a copy of your TWC letter or email acknowledging your unemployment status.

You can do all that by clicking here.

As part of the transition back to normal bus services, Cap Metro is also putting in additional measures to keep customers safe.

Anyone riding will be required to wear a mask while on the bus.

They are also allowing customers to enter the bus from the front again but they are installing plexiglass barriers that will keep customers separate from drivers.