AUSTIN—What appeared to be a regular day at the salon was a welcome and needed treat for Luke Zimbelman.

It’s been three months since his last cut due to shelter-in place-orders, and he nearly grabbed the shears himself.

“It’s amazing! I feel fantastic!” Zimbelman exclaimed. “It’s been more and more sketchy doing video calls lately.”

His salon, Urban Betty, chose to open a bit later than when the state allowed it on May 8.

“We did not feel prepared and we wanted to stick with our original date,” explained manager Hallie Spurlin. “We want to make sure we didn’t rush things and that we had everything ready.”

That also gave the salon time to make adjustments, like measuring customers’ temperatures as they entered as well as spacing them out.

Those are changes Zimbelman didn’t mind.

“Now I can finally represent myself again,” he smiled.

A fresh attitude to go along with a fresh haircut.