STATEWIDE — A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for Alejandro Ripley.

What You Need To Know Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old Miami boy

Authorities searching for Alejandro Ripley

Anyone with information asked to call 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774) or call Miami-Dade police at (305) 476-5423 or911

The 9-year-old boy last seen in the area of the intersection of SW 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive in Miami.

He was last seen wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs shoes. He has a scar on his left leg. The child was abducted by two unknown black males driving an unknown light blue 4 Door sedan.

One of the abductors may be wearing all black clothing and a black bandana as a face mask. He may also have cornrows in his hair.

If located, DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911.