Many workplaces are trying to figure out how to keep everyone safe once they're back on the job. The Little Lukes group of child care centers in Central New York has already tackled this problem.

What You Need To Know

One group of childcare centers in Central New York began a lengthy health policy this week. Their practices include sanitizing hourly, temperature checks, and cutting their enrollment temporarily by half.



The state has guidance on their website for childcare centers.

“So far we have reduced our enrollment so each classroom is at 50 percent enrollment. So we have children in each classroom has been reduced. We also structure our staffing so we are always in ratio for the number of kids in our classrooms but so we are reducing the number of people total in each room," said Nora Lesnau, the program director of Baldwinsville, Little Lukes.

Their Baldwinsville location is down to 35 kids coming through their doors. To even get through those doors, kids have to go through a health screening.

“And before they leave they already have that information on their child's temperature and any signs or symptoms that are unusual. And if that’s the case then unfortunately they can’t come into our care," said Lesnau.

Once inside, the staff is busy cleaning surfaces, hourly.

“Then from there each hour we have staff who clean and wash hands so all surfaces are cleaned each hour hand washing for staff and students is each hour," said Lesnau.

Their plan also includes face masks, daily washing of bedding, and what to do if a child or employee tests positive for COVID-19.

The state’s office of children and family services has a list of guidelines for childcare centers to follow to make their own policy.