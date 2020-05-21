TAMPA, Fla. — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa will reopen its doors Thursday.

There will be several new measures put into place to help protect guests and staff when the casino reopens at 7 p.m.

Tampa’s Hard Rock is the first of the state’s six Seminole gaming casinos to reopen.

But don’t expect the same Hard Rock experience as things inside are going to look a lot different.

The casino is implementing a new "Safe and Sound" program.

There will be mandatory temperature checks when patrons walk in. This will apply for all team members and guests.

And all visitors must wear a mask with no exceptions.

When the Hard Rock Casino reopens tonight, it’ll be at a 50% capacity. When you walk through any of the 3 open entrances, you’ll have to go through this thermal scanner for a mandatory temperature check. That’s the rule for all employees and guests ⁦@BN9⁩ pic.twitter.com/daGt6k4Q6a — Angie Angers (@angie_angers) May 21, 2020

There are also new plexiglass barriers which will divide players at table games and in the poker rooms.

The casino and resort will be at 50 percent capacity.

Also, the casino has 100 employees at any given time as part of the safe and sound clean team.

Their sole responsibility is to go around the casino and disinfect everything.

Not every slot machine will be on at the same time. They’re going to be turning some off periodically as a way to promote social distancing.

The casino also is implementing a new thermal scan technology as a way to disinfect.