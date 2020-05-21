NATIONWIDE – While many districts have yet to release plans for what schools will look like when classes return this fall, new recommendations from the CDC are giving Americans a preview of what students can possibly expect.

What You Need To Know

CDC has released recommendations for schools reopening



Many districts have yet to release plans for reopening



Focus of recommendations is increasing social distancing in schools

The new guidelines released Tuesday put a focus on social distancing and encouraging cleanliness practices like frequent handwashing.

They recommend desks be arranged six feet apart when possible and things like making hallways one-way or adding markers on the ground similar to ones now seen in grocery stores that direct people where to stand.

Students could also be required to stay within the same small groups throughout school days in order to decrease the likelihood of transmission throughout a campus.

It’s recommended that students not be allowed to share objects that could be difficult to clean between uses. Additionally, the sharing of electronic devices, toys, books, and other games or learning aids should be outright avoided.

You can read all of the CDC school recommendations by clicking here.

CDC has new info to help camps, youth sports, K12 schools & higher ed, and restaurants & bars operate during #COVID19. These materials emphasize the importance of working w/ local health officials to make decisions & help prevent spread of COVID-19.

See https://t.co/qbIZmiuPwQ pic.twitter.com/x1QMkvWVJ9 — CDC (@CDCgov) May 20, 2020

Some Texas school districts may get the opportunity to test out possible plans before schools is back in the fall.

Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced summer schools can start back in-school instruction as early as June 1 however, some schools are choosing to stay online.

U.S. schools will also be able to watch what happens at some schools in Europe before heading back to class this fall. Schools in Belgium and France for example have already started reopening under strict guidelines put forth by their countries respectively.