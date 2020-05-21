NORTH CAROLINA – After gym owners learned they have been left out of Phase 2, they are making their own decisions. What You Need To Know

Gyms originally included in reopening plan of Phase 2 have been pushed out to Phase 3



Pride Conditioning owner said he will reopen despite possibly getting cited by law enforcement



Disobeying the order is a Class 2 misdemeanor Pride Conditioning in Charlotte owner Doug Seamans says he decided to open his gym despite the order. He is frustrated with the decision, and says gyms are essential. "If they give me a citation I will burn it. How can you tell me ABC stores are open, and retails stores are open, but a gym can't be?" Seamans says. In Lincolnton, Rock Fitness co-owner Jerry McGill says he has been closed for eight weeks and has been abiding by the order. He says members have called to let him know they are canceling their membership and signing up with gyms that have defied the order. McGill says he is losing thousands a month, and has asked local elected officials and local law enforcement for guidance. He says he can't risk the State Health Department fining him thousands more for opening or risking the state shutting him down. "I am losing business because I'm following the law," McGill says.