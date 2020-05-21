TEXAS -- Pier 1 Imports, the store with nearly everything you can think of when it comes to home furnishings and decor, will go out of business and close all of its remaining 540 stores, it was reported this week.

What You Need To Know

Pier 1 going out of business, closing all 540 stores



Declared bankruptcy earlier this year



Failed to find a buyer



Several Central Texas locations

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and attempted to locate a buyer, which didn’t happen.

Pier 1 currently has five locations in the Austin area, and one in Temple. San Antonio is home to four locations, and there is one in New Braunfels.

The company is planning going-out-of-business sales as stores reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Pier 1 location opened under the name Import Cargo in San Mateo, California, in 1962. It largely sold incense and love beads. By 1966 Pier 1 had expanded to 16 locations and established headquarters in Fort Worth.