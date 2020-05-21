ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The beleaguered Florida agency handling residents' claims for unemployment confirmed Thursday a data breach that affected some applicants for reemployment assistance.

According to a statement from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, individuals who were affected by what the agency called a "data security incident" have been notified.

"This issue was addressed within 1 hour after we became aware of the incident," the statement reads. "While the incident was handled within 1 hour, in an abundance of caution, we are making available identity protection services at no charge to affected individuals, and we have also advised them to report any unauthorized activity on their financial accounts."

The agency went on to say they have received no reports of malicious activity related to the breach. They did not disclose how many individuals were affected by the incident.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.