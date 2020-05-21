WINTER PARK, Fla. — Things look a little different these days, from staying six feet apart to masks on just about everyone's face.

But right now, they're a chance again to take a moment to safely get back out there, with the iconic Winter Park scenic boat tours are reopening to the general public.

Here’s 5 things you need to know before heading out:

1. The Winter Park Scenic Boat Tours are a long running business that take guests on an hour long tour through the waters and canals of Winter Park. For the past almost 2 months they've been closed due to COVID 19 but just this past week were able to open with social distancing guidelines in place.

2. The staff and crew say they require everyone to wear masks along with cleaning all boats and implementing social distancing signs that ask guests to stay 6 feet apart. Normally the boat would hold 18 people but they are also limiting the amount of people on tours.

3. The tours themselves will let you explore the history and beauty of the area. Seeing historic homes that once belonged to Fred Rogers family and even current homes of celebrities like Carrot Top.

4. They typically start running these tours at 10 AM but ask that you call ahead to schedule a time. ​

5. For more information check out their website, https://www.scenicboattours.com.