TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - About 1,700 administered COVID-19 tests were later damaged in transit, including at drive-thru sites in Sarasota County, and those people will need to be retested.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said that, of about 90,000 tests at drive-thru and walk-up test sites so far in May, 1,702 were damaged.

Any person whose sample was damaged will be contacted as soon as possible, officials said. These individuals will be prioritized for retesting at the site where they were originally tested.

Since May 1, drive-thru sites have been opened in Sarasota, Lee, Miami-Dade, Escambia, Broward, Brevard and Volusia counties, as well as walk-up sites in Opa Locka, Daytona Beach, North Lauderdale, Miramar and Sarasota.

We will update this story as more details become available.