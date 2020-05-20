WORCESTER - The last two months have taken a toll on Niche Hospitality Group and their multiple area restaurants.

"It has been surreal to be honest. We've laid off 95% of our work force," said Niche Hospitality president Mike Covino.

He says his businesses are making roughly 15% of their overall revenues with takeout orders during the pandemic.

Restaurants are in phase 2 of the reopening plan. And for Covino, he's hoping the state gives them enough time to properly prepare before phase 1 ends.

"I think the restaurant industry needs to push to say 'hey, you need to define what phase 2 looks like now in phase 1. Not the day before phase 2 starts," Covino said.

Restaurants in Massachusetts could open for dining-in as early as Monday, June 8.

Mayor Joe Petty's order at Tuesday's council meeting asked the City Manager to develop a plan which would allow restaurants to open while maintaining safe social distancing, as well as letting them to set up outdoor seating in parking lots, sidewalks, and nearby properties.

"Four foot buffer on the sidewalks, table placements which adhere to the social distancing guidelines, and also dining on the streets. I know this is a little more complicated, but I know some cities have done it," Petty said.

District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson agreed, saying: "We need to find a way to make sure we're able to help out all of our businesses."