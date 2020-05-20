YORK COUNTY, S.C. – Even when our world stops, nature moves on. What You Need To Know

Tatanka Bison Ranch says it’s had 13 calves born this spring



Tourism has stopped during the pandemic



Meat sales have tripled The Tatanka Bison Ranch in South Carolina says it’s had 13 calves born this spring, growing its herd more than double its original size. Which is good timing. Demand for bison meat at the ranch has tripled this year. While tours have stopped during the pandemic, Tatanka Bison Ranch is still selling meat products. Ranch founder Fred Ilse thinks people who are stuck at home have been wanting to experiment. “Those folks that have an income have a little more disposable income,” Ilse says. “They’re not spending on restaurants. So they’re looking for something different. They’re spending more time cooking out, as well.” The Tatanka Bison Ranch is in York County, South Carolina, about a 45-minute drive from Uptown Charlotte. The ranch sells meat at the Charlotte Farmers Market on Saturday mornings and at the ranch by appointment. You can find more about its meat products here.