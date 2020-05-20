ORLANDO, Fla. — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Orlando on Wednesday. His visit is focused around the coronavirus pandemic and how the Sunshine State is handling reopening.

The White House said he will be attending a roundtable discussion Wednesday afternoon at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel.

The group is meeting to discuss plans by local hospitality and tourism industry leaders for reopening, as the industry in Central Florida has been shut down over the past two months because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Vice President Pence will be in Orlando the same day Disney Springs begins their phased reopening .

Dr. Alan Fyall Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at the Rosen College of Hospitality Management at the University of Central Florida thinks Vice President Pence will be impressed with how things are going so far in our region.

"How organized, how consistent, and how collective the Central Florida industry is. Mayor (Jerry) Demings' task force has been very, very thorough. I think he will see it as a model for the nation to be honest," Dr. Fyall said.

Pence is scheduled to meet with Gov. Ron DeSantis Wednesday in Orlando to discuss Florida's phased economic reopening.

He will also be handing out PPE at a nursing home.

Stay with Spectrum News for coverage of Vice President Pence's visit to Orlando Wednesday.