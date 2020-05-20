TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Comic Convention announced Tuesday that the 2020 con is still on for this summer.

After two months of uncertainty, the Tampa Convention Center and Tampa Fire Marshal confirmed that TBCC 2020 will move forward with numerous health measures to keep attendees, exhibitors, guests, and staff safe.

Here are the measures that will be put in place:

Temperature screenings will be mandatory for all occupants prior to entering Tampa Convention Center. Those exhibiting temperatures above a certain level will not be allowed entry into the convention.

Tampa Convention Center has increased cleaning and disinfection procedures in high-traffic areas such as elevators and escalators, handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms, and more.

Hand sanitizing stations shall be set through the pre-function space and high traffic areas at entrance points.

Interior occupancy of the exhibit hall, ballrooms, and meeting rooms shall be strictly limited, with one-way ingress and one-way egress of all interior spaces.

The comic con will be held July 10 - 12.

For more information on Tampa Bay Comic Con, head here.