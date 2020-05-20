MOORE COUNTY, N.C. -- A sign now hangs in front of the retail shop Mockingbird on Broad which says "Get well, Sundi! We love you!"

The store owner, Sundi Mclaughlin, closed her store in Southern Pines after testing positive for COVID-19. She says she reopened on May 9 after Phase 1 of Gov. Roy Cooper's reopening plan began and had to close her shop less than two weeks later.

Mclaughlin says she took extra precautions to make sure she, her staff, and customers were safe. However, the virus got the best of her.

"I know there's room for improvement," Mclaughlin says. "Looking back, like, there are a few little times where maybe I should have pulled up my mask in different situations, but I guess we could all do that, you know?"

Mclaughlin plans to reopen again Tuesday, May 26 after a doctor's approval. Officials say Mclaughlin must be asymptomatic for 72 hours before opening her doors.