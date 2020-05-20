MENDON - Southwick’s Zoo in Mendon is preparing to open its doors on Monday, May 25.

Zoos are included in phase one of the states re-opening.

Director Betsey Brewer says Southwick's is open six months out of the year and they’ve already lost two of them. She says the zoo has lost revenue from admissions and school groups. Southwick's will only admit 20% of its occupancy when it reopens.

They will also have one-way paths through the grounds for social distancing. Brewer says a lot of the animals will appreciate some visitors.

Brewer said, “You do notice with the animals now that we’ve been closed for almost 2 months and haven’t been allowed to re-open that they are wondering what’s going on. You can see especially in the higher functioning animals like the chimpanzee, they are very curious and I think they like it when we open actually. You’ll see much more of a response.”

There will be a zoo-mathon on Southwick’s Facebook page on Saturday to raise money for the zoo.