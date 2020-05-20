SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has been closed since March 14 but staff have created a new way for visitors to still experience the zoo from the comfort of their vehicles.

What You Need To Know

Zoo has been closed since March



Drive-thru experience adding LEGO sculptures to experience



Zoo has created an emergency fund because of COVID-19

The “Drive Thru Zoo” is exactly what it sounds like and is allowing participants to see wildlife living in the zoo from their cars.

Visitors pay for entry of the vehicle, $65 per car or $32 per car for pass holders and members, and will get to see most of the park while driving.

The drive-thru was scheduled to go until May 17 after originally selling out in two hours, but staff have added more dates and even more for visitors to see.

Starting May 25, non-pass holders will have access to “Wild Connections,” an exhibit of giant LEGO sculptures created by artist Sean Kenney.

The San Antonio Zoo gets most of its funding through ticket sales, guest spending, grants, and donations, according to its website.

Because of this there are concerns about how the pandemic will affect the zoo’s budget in the future.

Zoo staff have created an emergency fund asking community members to donate in order to help care for the animals and support staff members affected by the closure.