OXFORD - A local gym owner possibly facing a fine on Wednesday upon opening his facility for the third day in a row against Governor Charlie Baker's four-phase reopening plan.

Dave Blondin, owner of Prime Fitness and Nutrition in Oxford, reopened his doors on Monday and was issued a verbal warning by the Town.

Open again on Tuesday, Blondin was given a written warning. Town authorities and the Board of Health warned he could be given up to a $300 fine for each day he remained open starting Wednesday.

Blondin says he will not close his doors because he needs to make a living and is looking out for the mental health of his members. He doesn't agree with gyms and fitness centers being categorized in phase three of the state's reopening plan -- which wouldn't begin until Monday, June 29 at the absolute earliest.