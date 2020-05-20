KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The attorney representing slain St. Cloud mother Nicole Montalvo’s estranged husband Christopher Otero-Rivera, who is accused in her murder, recently filed eight motions in the case.

Montalvo was found dismembered in October 2019 on two properties in St. Cloud owned by the Rivera family.

The defense team for Otero-Rivera is asking that certain evidence from the crime scene be suppressed, because they believe it was found during an unlawful execution of the search warrant.

In the motions, Otero-Rivera's legal team also said pictures of Montalvo’s partially decomposed body should not be used during the trial.

His attorney Migdalia Perez wrote that showing these images to jurors is gruesome and can be distracting.

Ultimately the defense team would like this Osceola County case to be tried in another county like Hillsborough, Palm Beach, or Broward.

In the paperwork, Perez cites all the media coverage the case has gotten and how that can create prejudice.

Christopher is being charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a dead human body, and tampering with physical evidence.

His father, 63-year-old Angel Rivera, is also facing a second-degree murder charge. Rivera was formally indicted on April 20 after a new assistant state attorney getting assigned to the case.