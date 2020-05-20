GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – Second Lady Karen Pence visited Great Smoky Mountains National Park to talk about the mental health benefits of spending time outdoors as officials announced the second phase of a plan to reopen all park trails.

The White House said Pence was accompanied on her visit Tuesday by Deputy Secretary of Interior Katharine MacGregor.

Both took part in a ceremonial road reopening at the national park and hiked up a trail during their visit.

News outlets report all park trails at the national park will now reopen on Saturday while campgrounds and visitor centers will remain closed.