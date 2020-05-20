FLORIDA -- Florida's public universities are working on developing a plan to reopen classrooms for the upcoming fall semester.

What You Need To Know State University System Chancellor devloping guidelines on reopening universities in the fall



Universities will also present individual plans based on those guidelines



Some measures include face masks, limited people in common areas, enhanced cleaning, etc.

State University System Chancellor, Marshall Criser III, will be developing guidelines to present to the Board of Governor's at a public meeting on May 29.

Universities will then present individual plans, based on those guidelines, at another meeting on June 23.

"We intend and hope to reintroduce in-person instruction in the autumn semester," said Steven Currall, President of the University of South Florida. "We think it's vital to continue our mission and that involves being a community and being together and not just virtually by physically."

"That may be done in a phase-like manner," he added.

Some of the measures being discussed include requiring face masks, limiting the number of people in common areas and classrooms, enhancing cleaning procedures and increasing testing and contact-tracing for students, faculty, and staff.

"Our measured and thoughtful approach will be informed by science and medical professionals, and we are working hard to develop sound guidelines that enhance campus safety, as well as continue to meet the Board's rigorous academic performance and student success goals," said Board of Governors' Chairman Syd Kitson.

"As we move forward with a framework for the fall, we will be mindful that a healthy campus environment and academic rigor remain paramount," Criser

Eric Cardenas, a spokesman for The University of Tampa, which is a private school, said they are planning for in-person instruction, as normal, in the fall. He said the school will be starting a week late on September 8 to allow for more time to prepare.