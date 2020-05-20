CLERMONT, FL - A sophisticated marijuana farm busted near Clermont stole enough electricity to power a small town. Deputies say it's one of the largest illegal grow operations in Lake County history.

What You Need To Know Operation linked to Cuban drug ring



79-year-old suspect arrested, brother ran away



300 pounds of marijuana worth $2.3 million seized

A compound of makeshift buildings off Florida Boys Ranch Road was linked to a large Cuban drug ring that may have similar grow operations in Central Florida, Lake County Sheriff's Office Lt John Herrell said Wednesday.

The street value of the marijuana seized by the sheriff's office is estimated at $2.3 million.

A tipster prompted detectives with the agency's Special Investigations Unit to go to the house on Tuesday.

"Upon arrival, detectives made contact with 79-year-old Narino Orozco-Montoya, who lives on the property," Herrell said in a statement. "While interviewing Orozco-Montoya, detectives could smell the strong and distinct odor of fresh marijuana on the property. Detectives also began seeing indicators of a cultivation operation, at which time they secured the scene and obtained a search warrant for the premises."

Deputies say electricity worth millions was stolen from an unidentified power company to power the operation.

"Detectives observed that seven makeshift buildings consisting of semi-tractor trailers and homemade structures were being used solely for the purpose of growing marijuana," Herrell said. "Detectives worked diligently to dismantle the operation, which resulted in the seizure of over 300 pounds of processed marijuana, large quantities of cannabis concentrates, two firearms, cultivation equipment, and 767 large marijuana plants."

Orozco-Montoya was arrested and charged with cultivating marijuana, possession of cannabis concentrates, grand theft, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a place for manufacturing a controlled substance.

Orozco-Montoya said his brother, Sandy Orozco, was on the property prior to detectives's arrival and ran away.

Investigators couldn't find him.

"It should be noted that surveillance cameras were positioned all over the premises as well as motion sensors, which led detectives to believe they were likely spotted while approaching the property," Herrell said. "Detectives did learn that both Orozco-Montoya and his brother were born in Columbia and are a part of a large illegal Cuban drug ring that may have similar operations in other parts of Central Florida."