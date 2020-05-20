After two months of mostly sitting at home, Alpin Haus’s crews are back to work.

What You Need To Know

The first phase of reopening the Capital Region’s economy began Wednesday



Among the businesses cleared to return to work are those in the construction and manufacturing industries



After a two-month delay to its busy season, Alpin Haus installed its first pool of the year in Halfmoon

“We have a lot of hard workers, so none of us are really used to sitting down. The fact we had to stop for a little while was hard,” Project Manager Luke Nethaway said. “Obviously we want to get the economy rolling again; we want to make sure that people have jobs, People have some kind of certainty with their lives.”

On Wednesday morning in Halfmoon, the Amsterdam-based company began installing its first pool of the year in the Capital Region.

“Before the coronavirus hit, when we had nice weather, we were actually going to start in March,” Nethaway said.

Like all companies preparing for business in a post-pandemic world, Nethaway says Alpin Haus is taking extra precautions to keep its employees and customers safe.

“That means wearing masks, keeping distances as best as we can,” he said. “Obviously we work in tight quarters when it comes to construction, so we just make sure we do whatever we can to stay safe.”

With the start of their busy season delayed by almost two months, Nethaway says they’re seeing an uptick in demand.

“People are canceling vacations, graduations; they are not going out and doing things, so they want to improve their backyards, so we’ve actually had a lot of inquiries,” Nethaway said.

As one of the first companies getting back to work in the first phase of reopening the local economy, Nethaway says Alpin Haus’s workers are trying to make the most of their new normal.

“We all know it is uncertain times. We still don’t know truly what the end result is going to be of this,” he said. “Right now, all we can do is be as safe as we can and work on putting as many pools in as we can, and trying to help our customers out.”