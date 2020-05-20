CLEARWATER, Fla. — Many places are reopening in Florida, but bars remain closed.

What You Need To Know Protest scheduled Wednesday from bar owners



Bar owners can't open until Phase Two of governor's reopen plan

PREVIOUS STORY: St. Pete bar files lawsuit against DeSantis, Pinellas commissioners to reopen

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: In the Tampa Bay area

Bar owners are frustrated that they have to remain closed and at least one filed a lawsuit against the state.

Many others are just trying to make their voices heard.

David Marshlack feels his bar JWags and others are being singled out.

That’s why he filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and Pinellas County Commissioners to reopen. Since JWags has been closed since March 17, the bar has lost $200,000 in revenue and now Marshlack is at the point of needing to open soon or consider closing for good.

A protest outside the Clearwater courthouse is scheduled for Wednesday morning although it is unclear how many people will participate.

An online message has been circulating to encourage bar owners, bartenders and patrons to fight for the right to reopen safely just as they say other businesses already have.

Bars are not scheduled to reopen until Phase two of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan.

But bar owners argue if other small businesses can open with safety restrictions, they should be allowed to as well.

At the same time protesters march outside the courthouse in Clearwater - a similar demonstration is planned in Tampa at Dale Mabry Highway and Boy Scout Boulevard.

On Tuesday, at least a dozen bar owners in Manatee County protested, saying thousands of people are being impacted.

“This isn’t just a few people that they’ve affected, said Brent Cohenour, owner of Gator Lounge in Manatee County. “They’ve affected thousands and thousands and hopefully they’ll see the light and see that we can operate in a safe environment and let us open the doors.”

The governor has not been following every recommendation from his re-open task force, for instance he opened salons and gyms early.

Gov. DeSantis has indicated that bars could re-open under Phase Two of his plan, but there’s no word when that next phase would go into effect.