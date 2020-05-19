NEW YORK (AP) – Walmart became a lifeline to millions of people as the coronavirus spread and its profit and sales surged during the fiscal first quarter, topping almost all expectations.

What You Need To Know

Millions of people shopped at Walmart during pandemic



Online sales are drastically up



Costs of doing business are also up

Online sales jumped 74 percent, fueled by a rush on canned foods, paper towels and other supplies as people sheltered in place.

The company said Tuesday that same-store sales at its U.S. namesake stores surged 10 percent, but costs soared.

The company spent $900 million in additional compensation for workers who manned checkout lines and kept goods flowing at warehouses.

Walmart pulled its guidance for the year, citing the chaos of the pandemic.