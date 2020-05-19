NEW YORK (AP) – Walmart became a lifeline to millions of people as the coronavirus spread and its profit and sales surged during the fiscal first quarter, topping almost all expectations.

What You Need To Know


  • Millions of people shopped at Walmart during pandemic

  • Online sales are drastically up

  • Costs of doing business are also up

Online sales jumped 74 percent, fueled by a rush on canned foods, paper towels and other supplies as people sheltered in place.

The company said Tuesday that same-store sales at its U.S. namesake stores surged 10 percent, but costs soared.

The company spent $900 million in additional compensation for workers who manned checkout lines and kept goods flowing at warehouses.

Walmart pulled its guidance for the year, citing the chaos of the pandemic. 